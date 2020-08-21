Akoin Co-Founder Explains How $6B Futuristic Akon City Will Work

The business person behind Akon City, the 2,000-acre crypto job in Senegal ‘powered by’ Akoin tokens, has actually discussed how the futuristic $6 billion city will work.

Co- established with vocalist Akon, the whitepaper for the Akoin cryptocurrency released in March, states it is an energy token focused on the African market that powers “atomic swaps” in between cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and smart phone credits (a popular shop of worth in lots of nations). The platform will be released on top of the Stellar (XLM) network.

The futuristic city is not simply a pipeline dream either with the job signing a $6 billion building and construction agreement with U.S. engineering company KE International, and raising $4B to money the very first 2 stages. Phase one starts early next year and will be finished by 2023, with the whole job finished within 10 years.

But what does ‘powering a city’ utilizing Akoin cryptocurrency imply?

Cointelegraph spoke with Akoin co-founder and president Jon Karas to discover. He stated that when Akon City is finished in 2030, it will provide useful tools for citizens to use crypto in daily life, with the prospective to spread out adoption throughout Africa.

“We’re looking to work with the government to help use blockchain technology for all kinds of things that are typical city infrastructure as pertains to taxes and import duties and trade-related stuff,” Karas stated.

“We think it helps make it seamless for them to be able to track and toll and do all those kinds of things.”

Public transport, taxes and energies

Karas specified that the city’s self-governing transport system would take its hints from the setup in Crypto Valley in Switzerland.

“You can get on and off the tram and pay with your crypto-related card with an infinitesimal piece of a Bitcoin [or altcoin]” the Akoin co-founder stated.

Karas likewise specified that it would be possible for citizens to spend for taxes, service licenses, and even fundamental energies utilizing crypto.

“There’s all kinds of blockchain applications that will just make [the city] more futuristic, more seamless,” Karas stated, describing the city will show the capacity of the innovation to other African leaders and nations.

“Our belief is that blockchain tools and services will be one of the key things that will help Africa to rise in the coming decades, that the things that people can access through this technology have the ability to effect permanent and monumental change.”

He included that whatever the job does as it grows and grows will be centred around offering “access points to tools and services and teams and education to help improve the quality of life not just in Africa, but in rising economies generally.”