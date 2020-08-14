AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera with Touch Screen EIS Adjustable View Angle Web Camera 40m Waterproof Camera Remote Control Sports Camera with Helmet Accessories Kit



Specifications:

Touch Screen/ Electronic Image Stabilization/ Remote Control/ Adjustable View Angle/ Diving Mode/ Special Effect / Burst Photo/ Time Lapse Photo/ Continuous Lapse/ Time Lapse Video/ Loop Recording/ Upside Down/ Micro HDMI/ Micro USB

Warm Tip: PNY Elite-X 64GB U3 microSDHC Card is Highly Recommended for EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera (Micro SD card is not included). Please format the card in the camera before using this action camera.

What’s in the Box:

1x AKASO EK7000 Pro Action Camera/ 1x 2.4G Remote Control/ 1x Battery Charger/ 2x 1050mAh Battery/ 1x Waterproof Case/ 1x Bicycle Stand/ 7x Mount/ 2x Clip/ 1x Helmet Mounts/ 1x Bandages/ 5x Tethers/ 1 x Protective Backdoor/ 1x USB Cable/ 1x Lens Cloth/ 1x Quick Reference Guide

Warm Tip:

1. Remote control is not waterproof.

2. This action camera does not record sound when waterproof case is on.

AKASO EK7000 Pro Touch Screen Action Camera



2 Inch Touch Screen with IPS Display

2 inch responsive touch screen with IPS display makes control of this tiny but powerful action camera super easy. Setting, previewing and shooting is easier than before.

Superb Image Stabilization

With the integrated Electronic Image Stabilization, your AKASO EK7000 Pro action camera can deliver spectacularly smooth and steady videos

Impressive Video Quality

AKASO EK7000 Pro action camera features ultra HD 4K 25fps & 2.7K 30fps video recording and 16MP images that enables you to capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity.

131 Feet Underwater Camera

Equipped with the upgraded waterproof case, this underwater camera can deep dive up to 40 meters/ 131ft, ready to capture all details of your adventures. Ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, snorkeling, etc. Turn on Diving Mode, it can compensate for the lack of red light in underwater scenes.

Wireless Remote Control

2.4GHz wireless wrist remote control let you easily operate the camera while skiing, cycling, surfing, etc. The remote is not waterproof.

Built-in Wi-Fi

Just download iSmart DV app on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. You can control your camera remotely, switch modes at any time, check out your shots and share your favorites on the spot.

Multi-function Action Camera

Turn on ‘Loop Recording’ and ‘Upside Down’, this action camera can be used as a professional dash cam.

Valuable Mounting Accessories

This action camera comes with a USB dual charger and two batteries, each battery can record video up to 90 minutes. The accessories kit are also compatible with most of cameras even Gopro.

Video Resolution

4K/25fps

4K/24fps

4K/30fps

4K/60fps

Photo Resolution

16MP

20MP

20MP

20MP

20MP

Touch Screen

✓

✓

✓

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

✓

✓

✓

Advanced

Advanced

Zoom

5x

6x

4x

8x

Voice Control

✓

✓

Wi-Fi

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

UPGRADE SERIES OF AKASO EK7000: AKASO EK7000 Pro action camera delivers 4K/25fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60fps videos and 16 MP photos that capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity.

INTUITIVE UI DESIGN: Ultra 2 inch IPS touch screen shows everything crystal clearly and brightly, easy to change settings, switch shooting modes, preview and playback footage.

ELECTRONIC IMAGE STABILIZATION: Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) delivers steady and smooth videos. AKASO EK7000 Pro sports camera ensures excellent experience in shooting fast-moving objects.

WATERPROOF CAMERA UP TO 131FT: Equipped with the upgraded waterproof case, this underwater camera can deep dive up to 131 feet, ready to capture all details of your adventures. Ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, snorkeling, etc.

ADJUSTABLE VIEW ANGLE: You can set the view angle of this action camera depending on your needs between super wide, wide, medium and narrow. It’s easier to hit someone with low angle. With high angle you can see more.