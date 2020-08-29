Ajibade: Nigeria striker’s brace and assist inspires Avaldsnes to victory over Roa

The 20-year-old included to her objective tally in the Norwegian top-flight as they controlled their challengers in emphatic way

Rasheedat Ajibade bagged her very first brace of the season and offered an assist for Avaldsnes as they beat Roa 4-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

The 20-year-old made her 8th start in 9 looks this season for Avaldsnes following her remarkable screen in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Klepp.

With Lena Tyriberget’s girls intending to continue their gaining kind, the Nigerian was at her finest to play an important function in the victory.

The Nigeria global opened the scoring 5 minutes into the video game for the hosts after making a dazzling surface of Hanna Dahl’s pass from close quarters at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter.

Avaldsnes were made to wait on the 2nd when Katrina Gorry scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Josefine Ervik stopped working to handle Olaug Tvedten’s shot from 16 metres in the 42nd minute.

On the edge of half-time, Anna Langas Josendal breezed past the Roa protectors from the left-wing prior to teeing up Ajibade, who made no error to tap in her 2nd and the 3rd for the hosts.

After the break, Tyriberget’s group were plainly refrained from doing yet as Ajibade integrated well with Josendal, who fired house the 4th 6 minutes from time to total the …