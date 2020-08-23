AJ Terrell matched up with Julio Jones at Falcons camp (Video)

AJ Terrell is anticipated to make an instant effect, and he’s passing early tests at Falcons’ camp.

In a transfer to resolve their greatest requirement, the Atlanta Falcons took Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell 16th general in April’s draft. Expectations are high, even with brief time to get up to NFL speed.

The Falcons have among the league’s finest pass receivers in Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley is lined up for a third-year breakout this season. So if a young cornerback is going to be sternly evaluated in practice, Atlanta is a prime area– iron hones iron.

Early in training camp, Terrell has intercepted Matt Ryan and succeeded versus Ridley in drills. But on Saturday early morning, the group launched a video of him going individually versus Jones and holding his own.

Falcons secondary coachJoe Whitt Jr has spoken highly of Terrell’s work.

“He’s everything a coach really wants as a player, because he’s like a sponge,” Whitt Jr stated onTuesday “Anything you give him; he soaks it up and then he goes out there and he tries to do it exactly the way that you asked him to do it…If he can get his skill set to match the hunger that he has and the drive that he’s been putting forth to learning this package and being part of this team, we could have a really good football player.”

