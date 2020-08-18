AJ Green tweaks hamstring in Bengals practice Monday

The Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green is handling another injury in training school.

Entering the 2020 offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals were predestined to alter their bad fortunes in current years, which started with picking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-overall choice in the NFL Draft.

Bengals fans were blushing at the idea of the ruling Heisman Trophy winner dropping cents to star receiver AJ Green throughout training school. Well, that’s going to be placed on a time out for the time being.

According to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Green modified his left hamstring and was claimed the rest ofpractice Head coach Zac Taylor stated he pulled Green out of drills for “precautionary” factors.

A.J. Green not in for this set of 11s. Was getting left hamstring took a look at and extended after last set of 7 on 7.

He’s still on field. No ice. But appears provided for the day. #Bengals — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrison ATH) August 17, 2020

Green hasn’t had luck remaining healthy for a complete season.

When it pertains to the preseason and Green, both resemble oil and water. They just do not blend. Just in 2015, Green tore ligaments in his ankle due to the substandard conditions of the University of Dayton’s football field. While at first thought to simply miss out on the start of the 2019 season, …