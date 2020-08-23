aiversal Home WiFi Range Extender Dual Antenna WiFi Repeater WiFi Signal Booster Routers



Price: $72.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 14:09:57 UTC – Details)



Material: ABS

Color: As Picture

Plug Type: US

Device type: wireless AP

Transmission medium: WiFi

Relay distance: 0.1Km

Protocol: 802.11n

Speed: 300m

Size: 82 x 72 x 55MM/3.2 x 2.8 x 2.2inch

Occasion: Home, Office

Quantity: 1pcs

Feature:

Improve the coverage of wireless WLAN networks.

Wireless high-speed access to WLAN, wireless standard 802.11n.

Backward compatible 802.11g and 802.11b standards.

Support 2.4GHz WLAN network.

WLAN security, support WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64) encryption.

Simple setup wizard software interface.

Package Content: 1 x WiFi Signal Booster, 1 x Manual

Note: Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item.

Speed: 300m

Occasion: Home, Office

Improve the coverage of wireless WLAN networks.

Wireless high-speed access to WLAN, wireless standard 802.11n.

Backward compatible 802.11g and 802.11b standards.