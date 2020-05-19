Aivazovsky’s ‘The Bay of Naples’ put up for auction at Sotheby’s – Panorama

Sotheby’s auction home is ready to prepare two gross sales of Russian artwork which will probably be held on-line for the primary time as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the auction firm told TASS on Monday.

The first sale dubbed “Russian Pictures” will happen between May 26 and June 2. It options, amongst different artworks, “The Bay of Naples” by famend Russian-Armenian seascape artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky, estimated between 800,000 and 1.2 million kilos.

The subsequent Russian artwork sale entitled “Works of Art, Faberge and Icons” will characteristic greater than 200 artworks.