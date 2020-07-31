Aitor Karanka appointed Birmingham City head coach | Football News







Aitor Karanka has actually been appointed the brand-new head coach at Birmingham City, signing a three-year agreement.

The previous Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest employer ends up being Birmingham’s 6th long-term supervisor in simply three-and-a-half years.

Karanka informed the club’s site: “I’m happy to be signing up with a club with the history and fan base that Birmingham City has.

Birmingham have actually offered Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund

” I share the enjoyment and decision of everybody here to begin collaborating on all the difficulties that lie ahead.

“I want to thank the board for their willingness and the strong interest they showed in making me the head coach of this project.”

&#x 1f941; The news you have actually all been waiting on … Blues are happy to reveal that @Karanka has actually been appointed as our Head Coach. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC)July 31, 2020

The club’s CEO Dong Ren stated: “I wish to offer Aitor a hot welcome to Birmingham City Football Club.

“We have actually followed his profession for a variety of years and throughout that time he has actually constantly been of prime factor to consider for the Head Coach position.

“So we are delighted that Aitor has now joined us and we look forward to working with him for the coming season ahead and future.”

Pep Clotet parted business with the Blues in early July

The previous Real Madrid assistant changes Pep Clotet, who left St Andrew’s previously this month.

Karanka has actually run out work given that leaving Forest in January 2019, having actually formerly assisted Middlesbrough to the Premier League in 2016.

Birmingham endured in the Sky Bet Championship by simply 2 points after stopping working to win any of their last 14 video games.

And Karanka deals with a restore after Jude Bellingham was offered to Borussia Dortmund, while loanees Scott Hogan and Jake Clarke-Salter went back to Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.