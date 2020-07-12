Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus

Rai Bachchan, as soon as dubbed “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” and winner of the 1994 Miss World pageant, married into Bollywood’s most well-known household together with her nuptials to fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

He introduced through his verified Twitter account on Sunday that his spouse and their eight-year-old daughter have coronavirus.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted . “The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Abhishek Bachchan had earlier introduced that he and and his legendary actor father Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive and been taken to the hospital.

On Sunday the youthful Bachchan tweeted about their standing together with a message for his greater than 15 million Twitter followers. “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise,” he wrote. “Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!” Bachchan and Rai Bachchan are amongst Bollywood’s most well-known {couples} and have been known as the “Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie” of India again when the latter have been nonetheless a Hollywood couple. But Rai Bachchan was a mega star lengthy earlier than her marriage. She had a number of Bollywood hit films and was the holder of the title of the primary field workplace star on this planet whereas additionally incomes thousands and thousands of {dollars} in endorsements for main firms together with L’Oréal, Coca-Cola and De Beers diamonds. Time magazine named her one of the crucial influential individuals on this planet in 2004. In America, she is finest recognized for starring within the 2004 movie “Bride And Prejudice” in addition to the 2005 movie “Mistress Of Spices.” Rai Bachchan additionally starred reverse Steve Martin within the 2009 motion comedy “The Pink Panther 2” Her wedding ceremony to Bachchan in 2007 was one of many greatest occasions of the 12 months and it was worldwide information when she gave delivery to their daughter in 2011. Rai Bachchan was additionally a well-liked visitor on the “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” having first appeared in 2005 and then once more together with her husband in 2009.





Source link