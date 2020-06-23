Airtel XStream Stick Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

The easiest and most obvious way to watch streaming content on a TV is through a smart TV platform, but streaming boxes or sticks usually give you an extra in terms of content, flexibility, and performance. We’ve put these devices to the test, and are often satisfied with them because of the quality of the knowledge on offer. This segment has brought off recently, and nowadays there are some interesting new options worth considering beyond Amazon Fire TELEVISION Stick, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast.

Today, we’re reviewing one of these new options, the Airtel XStream Stick. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the XStream Stick is concentrated around the company’s own XStream content streaming platform, but in addition gives you usage of other services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. More interestingly, you should not be an Airtel DTH subscriber to make use of it. We review this Android TV-powered device to discover just how good it is.

Airtel XStream Stick design and specifications

Although it’s called a ‘stick’, the Airtel XStream Stick does not look like one at all. It more closely resembles the Google Chromecast 3 when it comes to size and form factor. It is light, compact, and plugs in the back of one’s TV, presumably never to be observed again all through its life, so the design shouldn’t matter too much.

The device includes a fixed short HDMI cable and plug on one end, and a Micro-USB port and cable that connects to an electrical source on the other. This can be among the USB ports on your TELEVISION (if they truly are rated for sufficient power delivery), or you can use the adapter within the box and plug it into a wall socket. The sales package also includes the remote — more on that later. The Airtel XStream Stick supports streaming at around full-HD resolution, with support for Dolby Audio.

The Airtel XStream Stick connects to your TV through HDMI

Airtel XStream Stick features and software

The Airtel XStream Stick includes a Bluetooth remote, which whilst not very feature-rich, definitely gets the basics right. We did not like the plastic body of the remote and the oddly-shaped right back, but the button layout is convenient and also you get a lot of the controls you’ll need. The XStream Stick isn’t HDMI CEC enabled, so you will not be able to use its remote to control your television, or vice versa.

The buttons on the remote include Home, Apps, Play/Pause, Volume, Power, Back, a Navigation D-pad, and a Netflix hotkey. We only missed having a mute button on the remote; even though we could utilize the television’s remote to mute the volume, it wasn’t always convenient to keep two remotes while watching TELEVISION.

There is just a Google Assistant button for voice commands, although we found that the XStream Stick was rather bad at recognising them; commands were garbled and recognised as random sets of words very often. When this did work, it provided great results that took into account movies and Shows across various content streaming services, including Airtel’s own XStream service.

The XStream Stick is powered by Android TELEVISION Oreo, and contains built-in Chromecast functionality for screen casting from compatible devices. Visually though, the interface is nothing like the stock version of Android TV, as a result of the Airtel XStream launcher on top. It isn’t possible to exit this launcher, so this interface is everything you get.

That said, we quite liked the launcher, which puts the XStream service front and centre. It shows various titles available on the XStream platform, presented neatly and categorised smartly by genre and language. XStream fetches video and music content from various OTT streaming platforms including Hooq, Curiosity Stream, Hungama Play, AltBalaji, Ultra, Zee5, HoiChoi, Eros Now, Shemaroo, and Airtel’s own Wynk Music. Access to Airtel XStream is priced at Rs. 999 each year, with the very first month offered for free; we felt this is great value for what’s on offer here.

The XStream service fetches content from various streaming services, including Hooq

We quite liked the collection of content, with the large number of supported platforms ensuring plenty of quality and variety across languages and genres. Apart from popular movies and Shows, you’re also likely to come across some vague and niche titles, that might appeal to lots of people.

Looking beyond the XStream content, you may also download and install apps from the Google Play Store. Netflix and YouTube come preinstalled, and others such as for example Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video can be found to down load. While the XStream catalogue is the big draw here, we appreciated the flexibility in offering usage of other popular services which are not on the XStream platform; you do of course need active subscriptions to access a few of these services.

Airtel XStream Stick performance

We used the Airtel XStream Stick with a Vu Ultra Android Smart TV 43GA, which is really a full-HD tv and matches the maximum streaming resolution of the device. We largely watched content on the XStream platform because of this review, but in addition tried other services such as for example Netflix and YouTube.

If you have a 4K television, the Airtel XStream Stick’s full-HD limit will undoubtedly be disappointing. There isn’t any 4K content on the XStream platform, but Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do have growing catalogues of 4K and HDR content which you will not be able to maximize. If this is the case, we’d suggest opting for the Airtel XStream Box, which costs exactly like the Stick but also provides you with other features including DTH access.

If you have a full-HD TV, you will end up happy enough with the Airtel XStream Stick. Video quality is decent when working with a fast connection. The remote and pc software are responsive and quick, and generally, the device does a decent job that is on par in performance compared to that of the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Using Android TV apps such as Netflix and YouTube was a nice experience aswell, as these apps have now been specifically designed for use with big screens and remotes. Compatible content does use Dolby Audio, and we liked the sound quality from these devices with these movies and Shows.

Non-Dolby content didn’t sound too good, and we heard some inconsistencies with volume levels and poor sound tuning on some XStream content. Turning the quantity up on the television and the XStream Stick helped us over come that, but often became too loud for comfortable viewing.

The remote of the Airtel XStream Stick has a dedicated Netflix hotkey

Verdict

On its own, the Airtel XStream Stick is just a decent device; it can make your dumb TV smart, has a well laid-out interface, has good hardware, and will be offering access to a multitude of OTT content. Apart from the big streaming services, the Airtel XStream platform serves up plenty of excellent content, and we quite liked the variety of movies and Shows on offer. It’s absolutely worth your while if you want to try the XStream service along with Netflix as well as other services by way of a single device.

The XStream Stick seems expensive, due to the fact the Airtel XStream Box is also readily available for Rs. 3,999. However, this device does function entirely independently of a DTH connection. It doesn’t quite have most of the features we might have liked, such as 4K support, nonetheless it will suit cord-cutters who wish to do away with a DTH connection entirely. The XStream Stick works independently of an Airtel DTH connection, and only has to be connected to your Wi-Fi to function precisely.

We found the streaming service to be of good use, and our overall experience was exceptional. The XStream Stick, even though a bit high priced, does suit cord-cutters and users buying diverse and detailed catalogue of streaming content.

