Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration

Bharti Airtel right this moment issued a clarification on a media report that advised that it was in early-stage talks with Amazon, which is trying to purchase a stake price at $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crores). Through a word launched to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the telecom operator stated that “no such proposal in consideration” at this stage and it’s simply “speculative reporting” that got here out “despite appropriate timely clarifications” by each firms. The report in query was printed by Reuters on Thursday, June four notably citing folks acquainted with the matter.

“We are concerned with such media reports which are published despite appropriate timely clarifications by the respective companies,” Airtel wrote in its clarification word despatched to inventory exchanges.

The Reuters report talked about that if the deliberate funding completes, Amazon would purchase roughly 5 % stake in Airtel. It resulted in a six % improve in the inventory worth of the operator. However, the corporate famous in the assertion that such studies result in “unwarranted consequences and can result in reputational impact.”

When reached out for a remark on the reported funding plans, an Airtel spokesperson stated that “there is no other activity to report” past the truth that it routinely works with all digital gamers to convey their merchandise, content material, and companies to clients. Amazon, on the opposite hand, declined to remark on the matter.

The funding talks between Amazon and Airtel reported days after Google was stated to be exploring an funding in Vodafone Idea. The operator, nevertheless, clarified in a fashion just like that of Airtel shortly after the information got here out final week.

In April, Facebook introduced the acquisition of 9.99 % stake in Jio for Rs. 43,574 crores. That was the primary clear proof displaying US tech giants’ curiosity in the Indian telecom sector.

