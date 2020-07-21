AirSquares Gunk Remover for AirPods and Other Electronic Devices (12 Pack). Gets rid of Ear Wax and Other goo in Any Device with Small crevices. Compatible with Apple AirPods/Earphones/Earbuds/Ear



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 01:10:48 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The AirSquares Story

The NEW way to clean your AirPods (and any other device with nooks and crannies)

I love my AirPods. Trouble is, I have really freaky ears that produce a ton of ear wax, and that wax (plus other icky stuff) ends up on my AirPods. Yeah, it’s gross.

I tried everything, to get rid of it: Q-Tips (Didn’t fit in the AirPods’ grill and the cotton came off), wet wipes (Cleaned the case ok, but terrible for getting wax out), a thumbtack (dug out some wax, but left a lot behind).

Then it occurred to me that, actually, what I really needed, was some sort of material—a putty, of sorts–that would just mold right into my AirPods’ grill and pull the wax right out–in one fell swoop. Kinda like a bikini, chest, or back wax for AirPods.

I searched for just the right material, something both moldable and a bit sticky. After several false starts, I found just what I was looking for, and, presto, AirSquares was born!

It’s great. Really. No more wax on my AirPods. Plus, it works perfectly for cleaning any device with a lot of nooks and crannies.

Okay, my ears still produce plenty of goo, but at least now, there’s a way I can get rid it.

Mark L.

Inventor, AirSquares

EASY REMOVAL OF EAR WAX AND DIRT



Just mold an AirSquare into the speaker grill, and then pull it off. Out comes the wax, along with any other debris.

BETTER SOUND



AirSquares remove wax, and related debris, which can distort the sound waves emanating from your airPods.

SPEEDIER IPHONE PAIRING



Ear wax and other debris can block the sensors that help pair your AirPods to your iPhone. So removing it can eliminate the blockages that can affect pairing.

CLEANS ANY DEVICE WITH NOOKS AND CRANNIES



You wouldn’t walk around with unkempt hair, or dirty hands, would you? No. So why walk around with unsightly AirPods? AirSquares keep them looking shiny and new.

GREAT VALUE



Each package comes with more than enough for dozens of cleanings.

CLEANER APPEARANCE:: You wouldn’t walk around with unkempt hair, or dirty hands, would you? No. So why walk around with unsightly AirPods? airSquares keeps them looking shiny and new.

BETTER SOUND: airSquares remove wax, and related debris, which can distort the sound waves emanating from your airPods.

SPEEDIER IPHONE PAIRING: Ear wax and other debris can block the sensors that help pair your AirPods to your iPhone. So removing it can eliminate the blockages that can affect pairing.

GREAT VALUE: Each package comes with 12 airSquares, more than enough for a dozen or more cleanings. The perfect AirPod cleaning kit.