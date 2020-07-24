AIRPODS PRO User GUIDE: The Complete Illustrated, Practical Guide with Tips & Tricks to Maximizing the Airpods Pro and Troubleshoot Common Problems



Are you looking for a manual that will expose you to all the amazing features of your AirPods? Then get your hands on this book and have an amazing time using your device.

Apple’s true wireless AirPods Pro earphones are vastly superior to the standard model, with solid noise cancellation, quality audio performance, and a far better in-ear fit, hands-free Siri access, wireless charging case and splash-resistant build.

This book is written in simple and clear terms with a step-by-step approach and with tips and tricks that will help you to master your Airpods Pro within the shortest period of time.

Inside you will discover:

•AirPods Pro Brief Review

•Basic set up guide

•Control audio with your AirPods Pro

•Learn how to choose what you want each AirPod to do when you double-tap it

•Use Transparency Mode

•Change Force Sensor Action

•Ear Tip Fit Test

•Use Siri to Announce Messages

•Use Live Listen to Spy on Others

•Check AirPods Battery Life from Apple Watch

•Use AirPods with Apple TV

•Share Audio with Two Different Pair of AirPods

•How to choose your AirPod double-tap settings

•How to use Siri with your AirPods

•How to rename your AirPods

•How to Make Your Battery Last Longer

•How to enable or disable Automatic Ear Detection

•How to customize the controls on your AirPods Pro

•Much, much, more!

