AirPods Pro Case, ATUAT Protective Silicone Cover Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro (2019) – Army Green

Only for Apple AirPods Pro (2019), perfectly protect your AirPods Pro.

Package include:

1xAirPods Pro Case

1xCarabiner

(Not include AirPods Pro)

Made of food-grade silicone, which is different from others, not easy to age and break

2.5mm silicone thickness, 360-degree protection body to prevent scratch and fall protection

Applying the latest technology, the silicone case fits snugly on the AirPods Pro and is not easy to drop

If you are not satisfied with the product, you can get returns and money back within 36 months