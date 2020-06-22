AirPods get seamless switching between Apple devices, Spatial Audio 3D sound for AirPods Pro

A lot of what exactly Apple introduced at its online WWDC keynote today were greatly expected, however the company still managed to surprise us notably, with an update that’s visiting its true wireless earbuds.

Both the second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro will get an automatic switching between devices feature. This will also allow it to be to the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

The way this works is that the headphones will automatically switch audio inputs based on which Apple device you’re using, or must be using. If you’re playing something in your iPhone but start playing a video on your MacBook, the earbuds will automagically switch over. And if then you get a turn to your iPhone, the audio will switch to that. It all sounds very neat and seamless, provided, that’s, that all of one’s devices are manufactured by Apple.

The AirPods Pro are also finding a form of 3D sound, which Apple is calling Spatial Audio. This will give you a 3D, surround sound-like experience, and will constantly recalibrate where sounds feel just like they’re originating from – in line with the position of one’s head in accordance with whichever device you happen to be using.

So in the event that you tilt your iPad, or your head, the earbuds will know and adjust things so that the sound always appears to come from the direction it absolutely was intended to. This should work best with movies, obviously, and may sound like a gimmick – but actually a whole lot depends on implementation. If done right, it may be amazing, otherwise, just a nice thing to possess.

For the moment it’s unclear when these features will roll out to Apple’s headphone roster through software updates, but we’ll keep you informed.