AirPods Ear Hooks Compatible with Apple AirPods 1, 2 and Pro, ICARERSPACE Sports Headset for AirPods 1, 2 and Pro – White

Price: $8.40
(as of Aug 04,2020 09:05:35 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Keep Your AirPods Securely
C shap earhooks will keep your AirPods stay in your ears securely and prevents it from falling out, it will be a good partner when you are
Running
Jogging
Cycling
Hiking
Warning: AirPods ear hooks are small, please do not give it to children under 3
Please Note: AirPods and AirPod charing case will not be included
COMFORTABLE MATERIAL
Made of Advanced TPU to
promise a long-lasting comfort to your ears, you can not even feel it is on your ears
EASY INSTALL & TAKE OFF
Airpods Ear Hooks is Featured
Sretch
Durable
Soft
It will be easily to install or take off the ear hooks from Airpods when you charge your airpods and you will not worry the ear hooks will not be broken(Airpods can not be charged with any ear hook)
PROTECTION
Protection for Your AirPods
Airpods ear hooks are paddy, it will protect your AirPods when it drops
Compatible AirPods Models
airpods hooks
airpods pro leather case
airpods leather case ( Front LED Visible)
airpods leather case (Front LED Not Visible)
airpods leather case ( Front LED Visible)
Is LED Available
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Compatible with Wireless Charger
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
COMFORTABLE MATERIAL: Made of advanced TPU to promise a long-lasting comfort to your ears, you can not even feel it is on your AirPods / Airpods Pro
EASY TO INSTALL OR TAKE OFF: AirPods ear hooks is soft, durable and it is featured with stretch , when you charge your AirPods, you will be easily take it off and will not be broken (AirPods can not be charged with any ear hook)
FIT: Ear hooks can fit for AirPods 1, AirPods 2 and Airpods Pro prefectly
MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Our AirPods ear hooks will have 12 month guarantee once you have purchased, no matter what you have, please do not hesitate to contact, we will provide a replacement or refund