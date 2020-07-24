Airpods Case,Competible with Airpods 1 2 Holder Protective,Led visble for Airpods Gen2 + Keychain,with Clip Fundas Airpod Apple Earbuds Silicon Rubber Cover



Price: $4.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 09:22:03 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Airpods Case Starbucks



Airpods Case Starbucks

Airpods case Starbucks



Airpods case Starbucks

✔ AIRPODS 1&2 COMPLETELY COMPATIBLE – LED of The Airpods Gen 2 visible, The case and AirPods will continue to work just like normal. You’ll still have access to the sync button and lightning charger point access on the case. All tap, sensor and charging functions of the AirPods will operate normally. **IMPORTANT – The AirPods are NOT chargeable with the earhooks or eartips on.** Luckily they only take seconds to put on and take off.

✔ ADDED COMFORT AND FUNCTION – No more AirPods falling out! Our earhooks keep your AirPods comfortably anchored in your inner ear with a soft grip. Our eartips increase sound isolation and add comfort during long term listening. Both increase stability while exercising or doing any other activities you enjoy. All Kit(Airpods accessories) included Airpods Clips ,Airpods Silicon Casse,Airpods Eer-hook,Airpods Strap(Airpods Grips)

✔ STYLE WITH PROTECTION & LOSS PREVENTION – Defend both your Apple AirPods and the charging case they come in from daily wear and tear, and look great doing it. Go the extra step with our AirPod strap， allowing you to safely rest them when not in use. Our hardshell case is perfect for travel protection.

✔ USER FRIENDLY – Application & Removal of all the items are hassle-free and easy to complete. Rest assured your AirPods and case will be safe