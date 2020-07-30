Airpods Case, Cute 3D Lion Dance Cartoon Soft Silicone Cover, Lion Head Case, Cool Keychain Design Skin, Fashion Color Cases Girls Kids Boys for Airpods 1&2 (Blue)



Price: $10.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 05:55:12 UTC – Details)





This case is support with wireless charge 100% for airpods 2, you no need worry about that it will effect wireless charge within this case on your airpods. And this case was made of high quality environmentally friendly silicone, well-made, soft and snug, safe non-toxic, durable and outstanding quality.

This case is made from vivid color rubber and in a so chic special fantasy style, it’s soft and very easy to insert and remove, fits your airpods 1/2 like a glove and all function buttons of the airpods 1 and 2 accessible without removal of this case.

Focused on providing great full protection with minimal bulk for Apple Airpods, compared with normal soft silicone airpods case, this liquid silicone airpods cover case is more comfortable and dust-proof; soft durable silicone will not scratch airpods charging station, 360° full protective airpods case station. Also clean easily after long use.

This cute cartoon airpods shockproof and drop proof case are in good pack, it’s have very unique and cute shape, that is a good gift for your family, kids and friends, it will give a big smile to your honey or kids face.