AirPods 3 Design to Resemble AirPods Pro, Launch in First Half of 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an update on AirPods 3, hinting at launch timeline and possible design. The analyst suggests that the earbuds will soon be launched in the first half of 2021. To recall, the second-gen AirPods were launched in March 2019, and the organization doesn’t plan to launch an upgrade in 2020. Apple did reveal the AirPods Pro last October, and if this note holds any weight, the company discusses the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 to drive sales for the hearables segment in 2020.

Kuo’s latest info was accessed by 9to5Mac, and apart from revealing the approximate launch timeline, the analyst also notes that the AirPods 3 design will soon be similar to that of the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro has more traditional in-canal fit with rubber ear recommendations, instead of the outer-ear fit seen on the AirPods (2nd Gen). The AirPods 3, according to Kuo, is said to adopt the AirPods Pro design, and ditch the look seen on the original AirPods and the second-gen AirPods both. With this, Apple would look to shift the non-Pro range to the in-ear design, a thing that doesn’t seem right, considering the fact that the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Gen) key differentiating factor is the design.

Kuo notes that the AirPods 3 will replace the AirPods (2nd gen) in the very first half of 2021, meaning it will carry on to sell AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Gen) through the break season this season. Kuo also reiterates that Apple stop shipping wireless earbuds with the iPhone 12 to drive more AirPods sale this year. He notes that while AirPods sales slumped in the next quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, he believes that things will improve through the conclusion of the season.

The second-gen AirPods was included with Qi wireless charging support and Hey Siri voice activation. The AirPods Pro saw a radically different design form and brought along active noise cancellation as well. In the past, Kuo suggested that the upgrade to the AirPods Pro wont come until 2022.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate ‘affordable’ iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.