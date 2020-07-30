Airpod Case,Flexible Silicone Cover Cases for Airpods 1st/2nd with Cute Sunflowers Floral Design for Girls Women,Shockproof Protective TPU Airpod Case with Keychain Compatible with Wireless Charging



Price: $9.80

(as of Jul 30,2020 01:46:45 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Made of High Quality TPU Material

Durable

Drop Protection

Easy Installation

Visible Front LED

Distinctive Marble and Florals Design

for Apple Airpods 1st & 2nd Gen

LUMARKE Airpods Case offers you the best experience to keep your Airpods safe and clean.It is soft and lightewight, protects your AirPods charging case against bumps, drops and scratches without the added bulk and hassle of carrying an additional case.

Fashionable Airpods Carrying Case

Portable & Stylish

Wireless Charging Compatible

[SHOCKPROOF] Flexible TPU material provides reliable,stellar protection from drops,scratches or bumps.

[FASHIONABLE] The distinctive floral/marble designs on your airpds case would get you lots of compliments from your friends.

[EASY CARRYING] Added metal carabiner make it convenient and secure to carry your Apple Airpod case cover around.

[WARM TIPS] 30-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee and 12 Month Replacement Warranty.