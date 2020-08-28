Airplane Mode: New video game lets you sit through a long-haul flight in economy class

( CNN)– What do you miss out on most about taking a trip? If you addressed, “being stuck on a plane with crying babies while playing Sudoku,” then this is the game for you.

Designed by New York- based game designer Hosoji Auji, “ Airplane Mode ” declares to be “the most realistic flight simulation ever created.”

A news release provided by AMC Games, the game’s publisher, cheekily expenses it as “the only flight simulation game where players can experience the intense excitement of being an economy class passenger on a long-haul flight.”

In this uneventful simulation game, gamers experience a flight in real-time and look for things to keep themselves hectic.

There will not be any drama or brave side objectives, with the exception of the periodic sobbing infant that you have no control over on the aircraft. (Much like a genuine flight.)

“We launched AMC Games to give developers a platform to realize their unique vision,” Clayton Neuman, vice president of AMC Games, informs CNN Travel in an e-mail.

“‘Airplane Mode’ immediately stood out to us as something different — a totally deadpan, 90% earnest and serious simulation that’s 10% winking at the player.”

The designer, Hosoji Auji, informs CNN Travel that through establishing the game he found that everybody appears “to have a strong opinion about flying. And while there have been 30-plus years of flight simulation games, the passenger experience has never really been taken into account.”

In a time when taking a trip long-haul is a rarity, the game may be a …