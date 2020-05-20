Airlines ‘taking advantage’ of coronavirus crisis to offload costly staff, say unions

Unions representing aviation employees have accused airways of “taking advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic to get rid of costlier employees.

Diana Holland, assistant common secretary for transport for the Unite union, informed the Transport Select Committee that British Airways was utilizing the crisis to make redundant “legacy” employees who get pleasure from the most effective phrases and circumstances.

“This is taking advantage of a very difficult situation to push through something that is totally unacceptable,” she mentioned.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines





Unite represents most BA cabin crew. Ms Holland mentioned that 93 per cent of members have been feeling anxious, and 61 per cent reported despair.

One member of cabin crew has been sectioned, and two others had had coronary heart assaults.

Read extra

“The impact is absolutely devastating,” she mentioned.

The Independent has requested British Airways for a response.

Brian Strutton, common secretary of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa), informed the committee: “Airlines are exaggerating the issue.

“We’re in a trough for the time being. We can be popping out of it within the subsequent two-and-a-half years, and airways are egging the pudding an excessive amount of to take benefit of the crisis, to make modifications and downsize their workforce.

“This is an opportunistic land-grab by some of these airways exploiting this case.

“There needs to be a moratorium on job losses.

“We need to work out how the whole of aviation is going to recover.”

He additionally mentioned that the federal government was making the state of affairs worse as a result of of the plan for quarantine for arrivals to the UK from June.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/11 Ben Gurion International airport, Israel Reuters 2/11 Daxing International Airport, Beijing AFP by way of Getty 3/11 Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan EPA 4/11 Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam AFP by way of Getty 5/11 Haneda Airport, Tokyo Reuters 6/11 Changsha Huanghua International Airport, China Reuters 7/11 Shanghai Pudong Airport in Shanghai, China EPA 8/11 Daxing International Airport, Beijing AFP by way of Getty 9/11 Haneda Airport, Tokyo Reuters 10/11 Shanghai Pudong Airport in Shanghai, China EPA 11/11 Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam AFP by way of Getty

1/11 Ben Gurion International airport, Israel Reuters 2/11 Daxing International Airport, Beijing AFP by way of Getty 3/11 Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan EPA 4/11 Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam AFP by way of Getty

5/11 Haneda Airport, Tokyo Reuters 6/11 Changsha Huanghua International Airport, China Reuters 7/11 Shanghai Pudong Airport in Shanghai, China EPA 8/11 Daxing International Airport, Beijing AFP by way of Getty

9/11 Haneda Airport, Tokyo Reuters 10/11 Shanghai Pudong Airport in Shanghai, China EPA 11/11 Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam AFP by way of Getty

Jason Holt, chief government of the ground-handling firm Swissport UK, informed the committee that the aviation trade was determined: “This is a battle for survival. We are hand to mouth and we’re working out of money.

“At the second there is no coherence, from Treasury or No 10, with regard to the aviation sector.

“We don’t need bail-outs. We need cash-flow assistance.”

Mr Holt mentioned “If the federal government stays asleep on the wheel, and our opponents in different components of Europe – France, Germany and elsewhere – will shoot previous us as we head in direction of a automotive crash.

“If we go bust, it will take many, many years for the aviation sector – which is the pride of the European skies – to get back on its feet.”

Kelly Tolhurst, the aviation minister, mentioned: “We are in unprecedented occasions. We are working internationally with our neighbours who’re dealing with some of the identical challenges that we’re.

“We will work onerous to be sure we’re clear about how we’ll work with the trade so as get that restoration that’s required.

“We haven’t been asleep at the wheel.”