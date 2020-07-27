Airline worker who was stood down wins $2million in lotto

An airline worker who lost his task due to the coronavirus pandemic has actually won $2 million in the lotto.

The Melbourne guy was among 10 department one winning entries for the weekend’s TattsLotto draw.

The previous airline worker, who purchased his ticket from Patterson Road Lotto News and Post in Bentleigh, was at house with his household on Saturday night when he understood he won.

The guy purchased his ticket from Patterson Road Lotto News and Post in Bentleigh,Melbourne Pictured: owner Daniel Nguyen (left)

‘ I didn’t think it. I simply calmly cleared the numbers and delicately stated to my other half ‘hello, can you examine that for me’,’ he informed 9News.

‘She scanned the ticket once again, and when she saw that we had actually won, she entered into shock. We simply kept examining the ticket all the time.’

The guy, who wanted to stay unnamed, stated winning could not have actually come at a much better time.

‘I’m an airline worker and I’ve just recently been stood-down due to COVID-19 I saw that there was a $20 million Superdraw and I believed to myself ‘I would not mind a share of that. So, I purchased a ticket,’ he stated.

He stated the cash will approach a brand-new cars and truck or a home.

Victoria on Monday taped Australia’s greatest COVID-19 spike with 532 more cases and 6 deaths in the middle of indications the state’s 2nd wave might be reaching its peak.

The deaths take the state toll to 77 and the nationwide figure to161