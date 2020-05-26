Airline resumes flights to Italy (but turns around when airport’s shut)

(CNN) — We’re all fairly enthusiastic about having the ability to travel once more — however German airline Eurowings is likely to be extra keen than most.

The low-cost provider resumed companies from Düsseldorf to Sardinia, Italy, on Saturday — however was pressured to flip around at its vacation spot as a result of Olbia Airport continues to be closed.

Flight EW9844 set off on the 730-mile (1,170km) flight to Sardinia’s Olbia Airport on the morning of May 23, however was in Sardinian airspace earlier than being knowledgeable by air visitors management that it wasn’t open to business visitors.

The Airbus A320 hung around in a holding sample hoping for permission to land, however no cube.

A diversion was proposed to Cagliari, some 120 miles away, experiences Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera , however the flight crew opted to minimize its losses and head again to Düsseldorf.

This little sightseeing tour of western Europe, for the advantage of the A320’s load of two Sardinian passengers, took a complete of 4 hours and ten minutes.

So how did this misunderstanding occur? A Eurowings spokesperson instructed CNN Travel that “Against the background of the corona disaster, the state of affairs at quite a few airports in Europe may be very dynamic.

“The large amount of information provided on operating hours or airport closures are often changed at short notice,” added the spokesperson, and there are “daily changes in entry regulations in the various countries.”

The confusion seems to middle on Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation reopening the airport on Sunday, May 17, however that call was overruled the identical day at a regional stage, experiences the One Mile at a Time aviation weblog.

Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport is presently closed till not less than June 2.

Eurowings’ spokesperson lays the blame on “a misunderstanding in the consolidation of the relevant flight information.”

The passengers — each of them — have been rebooked and, it is protected to say, have been not less than in a position to social distance appropriately on their A320 jaunt final Saturday morning.