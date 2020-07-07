Airline bookings start to tumble again as coronavirus cases spike

Near-term bookings at United’s hub in Newark were only 16% of 2019 bookings through July 1. Just 2-3 weeks earlier, United’s bookings were down “only” 33% from the year early in the day. Although United would not release the details of the briefing being given to its employees this week, it confirmed the important points detailed in the Journal’s report.
Other air companies aren’t commenting on their bookings. But other airlines’ bookings are probably also falling as Covid-19 cases increase, said Philip Baggaley, chief credit analyst for airlines at Standard & Poor’s.
“It certainly could be a jagged recovery,” he said. “The initial surge in bookings, there clearly was probably some pent-up demand in there. There’s no doubt that the upsurge in [Covid-19] cases and quarantines throws a monkey wrench into it.”
He said travel to the New York area, as well as Florida, Texas and Arizona will be especially hard hit.
The airlines already received $25 billion in aid from the initial part of the act. This new round of loans could end up totaling another $25 billion. The airlines have until September 30 to decide to close on the new loans. Delta, Southwest and United said Tuesday that they have yet to create a firm decision on whether or not they will need the extra federal help. Baggaley predicted some air companies will not simply take the additional loans.
“No one has ruled it out certainly,” he said.
Recent signs of returning demand
But with the surge in Covid-19 cases and signs of a drop in bookings, air companies that added flights may have gotten ahead of themselves. They could soon be flying mostly empty planes and running up losses once again.
Airlines for America reports that 39% of the planes in the US airlines fleets remain grounded and they’re operating only 46% of the normal flights. Earlier this spring above half the planes were grounded and schedules was cut by 70% to 80%.
United will be sending notices of potential layoffs to employees, the Journal reports. Airlines are not allowed to have involuntary job cuts until October 1 under terms of the federal aid they received.
— CNN’s Gregory Wallace contributed to this report