Airline bookings start to tumble again as coronavirus cases spike

Near-term bookings at United’s hub in Newark were only 16% of 2019 bookings through July 1. Just 2-3 weeks earlier, United’s bookings were down “only” 33% from the year early in the day. Although United would not release the details of the briefing being given to its employees this week, it confirmed the important points detailed in the Journal’s report.

confirmed to CNN that its booking trends in the New York area are similar to United’s, though it did not release statistics.

Other air companies aren’t commenting on their bookings. But other airlines’ bookings are probably also falling as Covid-19 cases increase, said Philip Baggaley, chief credit analyst for airlines at Standard & Poor’s.

“It certainly could be a jagged recovery,” he said. “The initial surge in bookings, there clearly was probably some pent-up demand in there. There’s no doubt that the upsurge in [Covid-19] cases and quarantines throws a monkey wrench into it.”

He said travel to the New York area, as well as Florida, Texas and Arizona will be especially hard hit.

“There’s so much uncertainty about the virus and that’s feeding people’s fears and perceptions about the safety of travel,” he said. “A second wave was always a downside risk for the overall economy and the airlines particularly.”

Southwest LUV Alaska ALK JetBlue JBLU American Airlines AAL United was one of five airlines, along side Delta,and, to obtain a new round of loans available to them beneath the CARES Act, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday., the nation’s largest airline, plus some smaller carriers applied for the loans a week ago.

The airlines already received $25 billion in aid from the initial part of the act. This new round of loans could end up totaling another $25 billion. The airlines have until September 30 to decide to close on the new loans. Delta, Southwest and United said Tuesday that they have yet to create a firm decision on whether or not they will need the extra federal help. Baggaley predicted some air companies will not simply take the additional loans.

“No one has ruled it out certainly,” he said.

Recent signs of returning demand

The news comes just after TSA screened 3.4 million people during the five days from Thursday through Monday round the holiday week-end. That was only 29% of the quantity screened through the same days last year, but it’s a big increase from the couple months ago . TSA screened only 3.3 million people at airports in all of April — less than 5% of its April 2019 screenings.

United and other air companies have been adding flights for the remainder of the summer to try to accommodate the increased demand for summer travel. American announced that as of last Wednesday it would start selling the middle seats that it had kept open to help maintain social distancing between passengers.

But with the surge in Covid-19 cases and signs of a drop in bookings, air companies that added flights may have gotten ahead of themselves. They could soon be flying mostly empty planes and running up losses once again.

Airlines for America reports that 39% of the planes in the US airlines fleets remain grounded and they’re operating only 46% of the normal flights. Earlier this spring above half the planes were grounded and schedules was cut by 70% to 80%.

The air companies haven’t abadndoned cost cutting efforts. They are offering early retirement packages and voluntary buyouts as they attempt to cut their employees. The air companies all believe it will take years for travel to recover to 2019 levels and they will need to all become much smaller as an outcome.

United will be sending notices of potential layoffs to employees, the Journal reports. Airlines are not allowed to have involuntary job cuts until October 1 under terms of the federal aid they received.

Scott Kirby, the brand new CEO of United, told company shareholders in June that he hoped to have the ability to use voluntary buyouts and retirement, along with new labor handles airline’s unions, to cut labor costs enough to avoid involuntary layoffs . But so far no labor deals have been reached.

— CNN’s Gregory Wallace contributed to this report