Airbus axes 15,000 jobs amid sector’s ‘gravest crisis’ – Panorama

Airbus is to cut 15,000 jobs because it faces “the gravest crisis this sector has ever experienced”, Euronews reports.

The world’s largest manufacturer of aircraft is merely one of a many businesses to announce drastic cuts as the airline industry attempts to survive amid the coronavirus crisis, which brought much of the world’s flights to a halt in March.

Airbus, based in the Netherlands, announced on Tuesday evening it had been reducing its worldwide workforce by 11%, or 15,000 jobs.

Around 5,100 jobs will be cut in Germany, 5,000 in France, 1,700 in the United Kingdom, 900 in Spain and 1,300 at the group’s other sites around the globe.