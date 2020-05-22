Airbus A320 with 107 people aboard crashes in residential area of Karachi in Pakistan 

A passenger airplane carrying greater than 100 people has crashed in the southern metropolis of Karachi.

Photos on nationwide tv present plumes of billowing smoke after the Pakistan International Airlines airplane smashed into the residential area.

Pakistan’s aviation authority Abdul Sattar Khokhar mentioned: We are attempting to verify the quantity of passengers however initially it’s 99 passengers and eight crew members.’

Images proven on nationwide tv confirmed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed right into a residential area

The Airbus had been flying from Lahor to Jinnah earlier than it went down in the Model Colony area because it started its remaining strategy to land at Karachi airport.

The crash comes simply days after the nation started permitting industrial flights to renew.

