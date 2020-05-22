Airbus A320 jet with 107 aboard crashes in Pakistan – Panorama

An Airbus A320 carrying greater than 100 individuals has crashed right into a residential space close to the southern Pakistani metropolis of Karachi, the Deutsche Welle reported citing the nation’s civil aviation company.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez informed DW: “Flight PK 8303 was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members from Lahore to Karachi.”
The airplane had been as a consequence of land at Jinnah worldwide airport after a journey that usually takes about 90 minutes.
There have been no speedy reviews on the variety of casualties.
