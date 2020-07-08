Airborne transmission of coronavirus cannot be ruled out, WHO says – Panorama

The World Health Organization has acknowledged there is emerging evidence that the coronavirus can be spread by tiny particles suspended in the air, BBC News reports.

The airborne transmission cannot be ruled out in crowded, closed or badly ventilated settings, an official said.

If the data is confirmed, it may affect guidelines for indoor spaces.

An open letter from more than 200 scientists had accused the WHO of underestimating the likelihood of airborne transmission.

The WHO has so far said that herpes is transmitted through droplets when people cough or sneeze.

“We wanted them to acknowledge the evidence,” Jose Jimenez, a chemist at the University of Colorado who signed the paper, told the Reuters news agency.

“This is definitely not an attack on the WHO. It’s a scientific debate, but we felt we needed to go public because they were refusing to hear the evidence after many conversations with them,” that he said.

WHO officials have cautioned the data is preliminary and requires further assessment.

Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead for illness prevention and control, said that evidence emerging of airborne transmission of the coronavirus in “crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out”.