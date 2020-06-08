Airbnb reports surge in demand for local holidays

More people are booking local holidays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reports. According to Airbnb’s CEO, the number of nights booked at US listings between May 17th and June 3rd was higher than the same weeks from the prior year, and similar increases in domestic holidays are increasingly being seen in other countries including Germany, Portugal, South Korea, and New Zealand.

The shift is really a small bit of good news for the travel industry, that has been hammered by travel restrictions, social distancing regulations, and a wider downturn in the economy caused by COVID-19. At the start of May, Airbnb laid off 25 percent of its staff as business slowed.

Vacation domiciles are reportedly growing popular than hotels

Things are far from being back to normal, but this latest data suggest that the types of holidays people are taking have changed, rather than disappearing entirely. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over a half Airbnb’s bookings are at locations within 200 miles of the customer’s location, which Bloomberg notes is a short enough round trip to do on a single tank of gas — up from a third of bookings in February. People are shifting their holiday travel “from airplane to car” based on the company’s CEO.

People are also reportedly changing their vacation preferences. Short international trips are increasingly being replaced with longer in-country stays in vacation domiciles, since the increase in remote working means some people can perhaps work from anywhere. The president of travel website company VRBO, Jeff Hurst, told Bloomberg that individuals are turning towards vacation homes as opposed to hotels, since they’re places where people can easier socially distance.

It’s unclear the length of time the reported trend can last. Multiple states across the US had begun to relax their lockdown restrictions as of the week of May 17th, including New York, which may mean this shift is really a temporary spike. But with most experts predicting that the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be developed until the middle of next year, these short-term shifts have the potential to become a long-term trend.