Airbnb Plans to File Confidentially for IPO in August

AirbnbInc is close to filing to go public in a relocation that would highlight an unexpected rebound for the home-sharing giant and the IPO market.

The business plans to file IPO documentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission later on this month, preparing for a prospective listing prior to completion of the year, according to individuals acquainted with the matter. Morgan Stanley has actually been tapped to lead the offering, with Goldman Sachs GroupInc likewise playing a crucial function, individuals stated.

…