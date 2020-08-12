Airbnb may go public during its most uncertain period in history

Airbnb prepares to declare an IPO in August, according to aWall Street Journal report That suggests we might see a listing at some point this year, though the precise timeline will depend upon the Security and Exchange Commission’s evaluation procedure and how the marketplace looks. Per the Journal, the business has actually tapped Morgan Stanley to lead the offering, with Goldman Sachs “playing a key role.”

The news comes at a time when Airbnb deals with high expenses and additional obstacles due to COVID-19 The home-sharing giant lost hundreds of millions after the pandemic ground travel to a stop and triggered reservations to tank in cities all over the world. The business needed to provide millions in refunds to hosts whose visitors canceled their stays.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/ The Verge

Airbnb was valued at $18 billion back in April– a considerable drop from the $31 billion cost it gathered during its last fundraising round in2017 The business raised $1 billion in financing during its April round, with a high cost consisting of a rate of interest of 10 percent and (apparently) a spoken dedication to lower repaired expenses and reinforce management. (Still, the additional funds might assist the business weather the pandemic.) In …