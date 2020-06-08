Airbnb is making a huge comeback

Airbnb revealed that it had more US bookings between May 17 and June 3, which encompassed Memorial Day on May 25, than the same time period a year earlier in the day. That signals Americans are prepared to travel, albeit primarily within the United States.
CEO Brian Chesky said he is noticed travelers are preferring to adhere to drivable domestic destinations within 200 miles of their home. The malaise of international travel restrictions is making it problematic for people to explore outside of their house countries.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Chesky said customers are booking for starters week or longer due to the shift to remote working.
“Work from home is becoming working from any home,” that he told Bloomberg.
He’s also seen a rise in domestic bookings in Portugal, Germany and South Korea.
The rise in bookings is via a low baseline following the global travel industry found a screeching halt in late winter as Covid-19 spread. Chesky said he expects this year’s revenue to be 1 / 2 of what it absolutely was last year.
However, the company’s eagerly awaited initial public offering could still come this year due to the rise running a business.
“We’re not ruling out going public this year and we’re not committing to it,” Chesky said.
Airbnb, like other travel companies, has already established a dire few months. The San Francisco-based company axed a quarter of its workforce in May and refocused its efforts on rentals and experiences. Some hosts are even selling their properties due to the steep decline in bookings.
Chesky also said travelers are opting to adhere to driving in the safe space of these own car rather than flying. But the airline industry shows the contrary: American Airlines (AAL) said last week it absolutely was bolstering its July schedule following a better-than-expected uptick in demand, particularly to Florida and mountain destinations in the West. Its stock rose a whopping 50% a week ago. United (UAL) is also restoring some major international routes too.