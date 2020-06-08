Airbnb is making a huge comeback

“Work from home is becoming working from any home,” that he told Bloomberg.

He’s also seen a rise in domestic bookings in Portugal, Germany and South Korea.

The rise in bookings is via a low baseline following the global travel industry found a screeching halt in late winter as Covid-19 spread. Chesky said he expects this year’s revenue to be 1 / 2 of what it absolutely was last year.

However, the company’s eagerly awaited initial public offering could still come this year due to the rise running a business.

“We’re not ruling out going public this year and we’re not committing to it,” Chesky said.