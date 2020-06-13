Airbnb host boasting about coronavirus ‘immunity’ has rental temporarily shut down

INTERACTIVE MAP INDICATES COUNTRIES WHERE CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE NOW BEEN LIFTED

But Airbnb slapped him on the wrists. “[My] account was suspended,” the 48-year-old writer told The Post via text. “I spoke to their basic customer service and they said it was being blocked from taking reservations … I couldn’t say I had antibodies in my title or description.”

In its content policy for hosts, Airbnb makes its pandemic-related restrictions fairly clear: “Airbnb hosts may not reference COVID-19, coronavirus or quarantine in listing titles.” Other forbidden flexes include “promises that hosts or listings are not impacted by or exposed to COVID-19.” Airbnb did not react to a request comment about Eaton’s listing removal.

The 41-photo gallery for Eaton’s now-suspended room for rent included a stylish family room, a sunset as seen from his rooftop and a picture of a positive antibody test, according to the Guardian, which first spotted the Airbnb boast.

“If I was having to travel to New York, I’d prefer staying with somebody who had the antibodies versus somebody who didn’t,” Eaton told the Guardian ahead of the listing was taken down. “It’s proved pretty successful.”

Even though a confident antibody test may indicate some resistance to the coronavirus, doctors say, anyone could still pass the herpes virus to the others or perhaps even catch COVID-19 again.

“The presence of antibodies doesn’t mean immunity, or at least we don’t know that it means immunity,” says Navya Mysore, a family medical practitioner at One Medical. “I can understand how this test feels tempting, like, ‘I can go back to what I was doing before.’ ”

Mysore adds that social-distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing recommendations still apply, along side strictly limiting in-person interactions with anybody outside your household. “You still need to practice the same kinds of precautions that you would be doing otherwise,” she says.

Singles are flaunting their antibody statues on their dating app profiles, deploying it as some sort of assurance of safety to convince online matches to meet up in person.

Read the full article on the New York Post.

