Airbnb deliberately advertising West Bank homes as ‘in Israel’ – Middle East Monitor

A Green Party member of parliament in Ireland has filed a complaint against online accommodation and tourism giant AirBnB for listing holiday homes in the occupied West Bank as being in Israel, reported Irish Examiner.

Patrick Costello, Teachta Dála (member of parliament) for Dublin South-Central, wrote to the Advertising Standards Agency for Ireland (ASAI) accusing AirBnB of breaching the advertising standard code which states: “A marketing communication should not mislead, or be likely to mislead, by inaccuracy, ambiguity, exaggeration, omission or otherwise.”

The ASAI registered the complaint over Airbnb on 28 July, after which the company had ten days to respond to the issues raised. A reminder is sent after the ten-day period.

Explaining his decision to file the charge, Costello says he found more than 20 examples of holiday homes in illegal Israeli settlements on OPT in the West Bank as being listed as being in Israel and warned the Irish Examiner we should not allow them to become “normalised” or we risk facilitating a “de facto annexation”.

“The EU and the Irish government have consistently called the settlements illegal, and not recognised them as part of Israel, but without action the situation will never change,” he said.

Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied…