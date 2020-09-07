Airbnb CEO: The pandemic will force us to see more of the world, not less

In the first month of the pandemic, Airbnb faced a loss of $1 billion due to canceled bookings, leading CEO Brian Chesky to declare: “Travel as we knew it is over.”

Getting on an airplane, he postulated, was not something consumers would be ready to do for a long time, leaving travel plans to be dictated more by safety precautions than whimsy. Fast-forward a few months, and his outlook hasn’t fundamentally changed. But what once sounded like a cataclysmic doomsday prediction has given way to a more nuanced view of how travel is evolving—not dying.

“Some things will return and some won’t,” says Chesky, forecasting what travel maylook like on the other side of Covid-19. “It one day will be stronger than it ever has been. But when it comes back, full force, it’s going to look different.” Among the things that’ll be missing, he predicts: overtourism, business travel, and, to a lesser extent, loyalty programs.

Chesky also sees the rise of new and more varied destinations to visit, including—yes—resilient cities.

The comments come at a critical time for Chesky and his company. Airbnb has wrapped up its summer with an unlikely comeback story, having U-turned from a 90% drop in bookings and reporting $400 million in adjusted second quarter losses to notching a

