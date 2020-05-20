Air temperature to reach +30-+32°C in Yerevan tomorrow – Panorama

(****************************************** )rainfall is anticipatedin the area of Armenia In the daytime of May 21, as well as on May25 On 22 in the north areas, after the mid-day of 23-24 in most areas brief rainfall with electrical storm is forecasted, in different areas hailstorm is feasible, Hydromet atmospheric solution reported.

South- west wind rate is 3- 8 m/s, throughout the electrical storm the wind rate might go beyond up to 20-25 m/s. On May 21-22 the air temperature will certainly increase by 3- 5 levels.

In funding Yerevan no rainfall is forecastedtomorrow The daytime temperature will certainly reach +30-+32 ° in the funding city. In the night of May 22 rainfall with electrical storm is feasible, after the mid-day on 23-24 rainfall with electrical storm is forecasted.