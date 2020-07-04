Air temperature to grow in the coming days – Panorama

Short rain with thunderstorm is predicted on July 5 and in the afternoon of July 9, Hydromet meteorological service reported in its daily weather update.

During the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 20-25 m/s. In split up places hail is also possible. On July 6-8 no precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On July 7-8 the air temperature will go up by 3-4 degrees.

In capital Yerevan, short rain with thunderstorm is predicted in separate elements of the city on July 5 and in the evening of July 9, during the thunderstorm wind speed might reach up to 17-19 m/s. On 6-8 no precipitation is predicted.