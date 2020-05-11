Air temperature to grow by 11-15 degrees in the coming days – Panorama

The rains will cease and the climate in Armenia might be largely sunny over the coming ten days. According to climate forecast of the Hydrometeorological and Monitoring Service of the ministry of surroundings, the air temperature will improve from May 11 by 8-10 degrees.

According to the supply, quick showers are doable in the night hours in separate locations of the republic.

On May 12-14 no precipitation is predicted. South-west wind pace is 3-Eight m/s, throughout the thunderstorm wind pace might attain up to 15-20 m/s, the supply stated.

At night time of May 10, the temperature of air fell under 0 in Shirak, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor mountains and Lori provinces.