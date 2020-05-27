Air temperature to go up by 4-6 degrees – Panorama

No precipitation is predicted within the territory of Armenia within the daytime of May 28, on May 30-31 and on June 1, Hydromet meteorological service on the ministry of emergency conditions reported. In the second half of May 29 in separate areas brief rain with thunderstorm is predicted, throughout the thunderstorm wind pace might attain up to 15-20 m/s. South-west wind pace is 3-eight m/s.

In the daytime of May 28-29 the air temperature will go up by 4-6 degrees, the supply mentioned.