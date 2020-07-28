Air temperature to go down by 3-5 degrees – Panorama

Short rain with thunderstorm is anticipated in the daytime of July 28, on 30, during the night and in the afternoon of 1- 2 August in different areas, on 29 in a lot of areas of Armenia.

Hydromet meteorological service reports, that throughout the thunderstorm wind speed might rise to 20-25 m/s. On July 31 no rainfall is anticipated. In different locations hail is likewise anticipated. North- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.

On July 28-29 the air temperature will go down by 3-5 degrees, the source included.