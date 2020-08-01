Air temperature to go down by 2-3 degrees – Panorama

Ultraviolet radiation intensity is expected to be above normal in the coming days. It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight from 11:00 to 17:00, Hydromet meteorological service reported in its daily weather update on Saturday.

According to the source, no precipitation is predicted on August 4-5. On August 1-2 at night in the afternoon, on 3 from time to time in most regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 20-25 m/s. In separate places hail is also predicted. North-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On August 3 the air temperature will go down by 2-3 degrees, the source added.