Air temperature to drop by 6-8 degrees tomorrow – Panorama

Rain with thunderstorm is predicted on May 9, on 10 from time to time in most areas, on 11, 13 in separate locations, Hydromet meteorological service reported, including in separate locations hail is feasible. On May 12-14 no precipitation is predicted. South-west wind pace is 3-eight m/s, throughout the thunderstorm wind pace could attain up to 15-20 m/s, the supply mentioned.

In the daytime of May 10 the air temperature will go down by 6-8 degrees then it would go up as a lot, the supply mentioned.