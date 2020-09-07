Air temperature to decrease in Armenia – Panorama

No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia on September 7, 10-11, Hydromet meteorological service reported in its daily weather update.

in the afternoon of September 8-9 in separate regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, during the thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature on September 8-9 will go down by 3-5 degrees.

In the daytime of September 7-11 no precipitation is predicted in capital Yerevan. The daytime air temperature will reach +35-+37 on September 7 and +32-+34 on September 8.