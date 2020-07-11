Air pollution is lower than expected in UK town and cities, inspite of the easing of coronavirus restrictions sparking a return to near-normal traffic levels, new research shows.

Analysis of more than 100 roadside web sites across the country by the University of York found nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution levels were 30 per cent below normal on July 1 – inspite of the lifting of many lockdown rules.

At the height of the crisis, NO2 levels were some 56 percent lower than normal nationwide, the analysis found.

Graphs show how congestion is down and air is cleaner than usual, despite traffic time for near-normal levels

Staggered commutes and homeworking are cited as factors in reducing congestion, which potentially contributes to air pollution.

Similarly, TomTom traffic data at the 5pm peak yesterday showed congestion was down 21 percent from the average level in 2019.

It also showed this week’s average congestion was at 25 per cent, compared to 38 per cent in late February and early March, before lockdown conditions were imposed.

This is despite there now being a similar number of vehicles on the roads as there clearly was before lockdown, with HGV traffic being right back at 95 percent of normal levels, vans at 90 per cent and cars at 75 per cent, in line with the Guardian.

Dr David Carslaw, who light emitting diode the analysis, said: ‘The data throughout the UK showed a deep plunge after lockdown for concentrations of nitrogen dioxide of around 50 percent on average nationally and a slower recovery.

‘Things are not back once again to normal in line with the air quality data. It seems that while traffic levels look like they’ve mostly came back to normal, concentrations of some air pollutants are still a lot lower than expected.

‘We think the reason is that congestion has not fully returned, and this has a significant large impact on emissions and hence concentrations.

‘Trying to assess the impact on air pollution of congestion is very challenging as you can find so many factors that affect emissions.

‘The analysis of data gathered during lockdown and being released of lockdown might give researchers a way to better comprehend more about linkages between air pollution and congestion.’

NO2, primarily created by diesel vehicles, has been at illegal levels in many towns and cities for the last decade and is thought to be in charge of some 23,500 early deaths each year.

Dr Carslaw’s colleague at the university, Professor Alastair Lewis, suggested vehicles spending less time idling in queues was a vital factor.

‘The relatively modest rebound seen in NO2 is likely a complex mix of smoother flowing traffic and changes in commuting behaviour,’ he told the Times.

‘There may also be some less obvious influences, for instance free-flowing traffic induces turbulence in the air and helps mix pollution away, whereas stationary traffic doesn’t.

Traffic was queuing on the M5 last week-end but nitrogen dioxide levels have been 30 per cent below normal despite the easing of lockdown restrictions

‘This is on top of the more obvious effects of repeated stop-starts which are a critical cause of [vehicle] pollution.’

Scientists said a week ago ‘it wouldn’t normally be surprising’ f there clearly was a link between experience of air pollution, either past or present, and the quantity and severity of coronavirus infections.

Given this, it would perhaps not be surprising if there clearly was a link between experience of air pollution – past or present – and the occurrence or severity of COVID-19 infection.

This has previously light emitting diode lawyers to claim the federal government has a ‘legal obligation’ to examine its strategy on quality of air.

A select committee of MPs will also probe delays in cities rolling out climate zones consequently of the pandemic.