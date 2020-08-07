Air India crash in Kerala kills three after plane skids off runway

A pilot and 2 guests have actually passed away in the event, according to CNN News18

.

The flight landed in heavy rain, overshot the runway, dropped into a valley and burglarized 2, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in a declaration to CNN News 18.

The plane, which is a Boeing 737, had 174 guests on board, according to a declaration sent out to CNN from the ministry of air travel.

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing,” the DGCA declaration stated, according to CNN News18

.