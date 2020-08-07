Air India crash in Kerala kills three after plane skids off runway

A pilot and 2 guests have actually passed away in the event, according to CNN News18

.

The flight landed in heavy rain, overshot the runway, dropped into a valley and burglarized 2, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in a declaration to CNN News 18.

The plane, which is a Boeing 737, had 174 guests on board, according to a declaration sent out to CNN from the ministry of air travel.

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing,” the DGCA declaration stated, according to CNN News18

.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan contacted cops and fire authorities “to take urgent action” following news of thecrash “Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support,” Vijayan statedin a tweet.

Both India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar sent their acknowledgements to the households of the victims onTwitter

.

“Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,”Modi wrote on Twitter.
At least three people died in the incident

This is a breaking story, more to follow.



