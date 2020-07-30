Air Fryer, XL 6 Quart, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven for Roasting, Oilless Cooker Fryer with LCD Digital Screen, Nonstick Frying Pot, Basket, Recipe Book

Price:
$104.99 - $99.99
(as of Jul 30,2020 09:45:17 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Menu Order (Press) 1st Time
1st Time
2nd Time
3rd Time
4th Time
5th Time
6th Time
Default Time （Min.）
25
30
12
25
25
20
Default Temp (F)
360℉
360℉
400℉
360℉
400℉
400℉
Screen Display Icon
FRIES & 360℉
FROZEN FRIES & 360℉
FISH & 400℉
STEAK & 360℉
POULTRY & 400℉
NUGGETS & 400℉
Suggested Amount
350g
350g
300g
500g
500g
300g
【HEALTHY COOKING】With rapid air technology, the 6 Qt Air Fryer is good for frying, baking, grilling and roasting and with little to no oil. You can enjoy the fried and crispy foods with Less Fat, Oil and Grease.
【TOUCH SCREEN DESIGN】With advanced touch screen menu, including a Start/Stop button, Temperature Setting, Time Setting, and LCD display. Temperature range from 360F to 400F and a timer for up to 30 minutes, allow you to change the preparation program or cooking program.
【DIFFERENT COOKING OPTIONS】At least 8 cooking options! Different functions including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, seafood, pizza , desserts. Enjoy delicious food according to our choices!
【EASY TO CLEAN】With removable stainless safe basket, nonstick coating fry pot, heat-resistant handle and detachable dishwasher, easy to cook and remove to clean.
【RECIPE FOR FOOD】Perfect healthy food for your family and friends. Comes with a delicious & easy recipe for every meals, helps you to prepare the fried food, snacks, grilled and baked foods!