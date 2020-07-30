Air Fryer, XL 6 Quart, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven for Roasting, Oilless Cooker Fryer with LCD Digital Screen, Nonstick Frying Pot, Basket, Recipe Book



Menu Order (Press) 1st Time

1st Time

2nd Time

3rd Time

4th Time

5th Time

6th Time

Default Time （Min.）

25

30

12

25

25

20

Default Temp (F)

360℉

360℉

400℉

360℉

400℉

400℉

Screen Display Icon

FRIES & 360℉

FROZEN FRIES & 360℉

FISH & 400℉

STEAK & 360℉

POULTRY & 400℉

NUGGETS & 400℉

Suggested Amount

350g

350g

300g

500g

500g

300g

【HEALTHY COOKING】With rapid air technology, the 6 Qt Air Fryer is good for frying, baking, grilling and roasting and with little to no oil. You can enjoy the fried and crispy foods with Less Fat, Oil and Grease.

【TOUCH SCREEN DESIGN】With advanced touch screen menu, including a Start/Stop button, Temperature Setting, Time Setting, and LCD display. Temperature range from 360F to 400F and a timer for up to 30 minutes, allow you to change the preparation program or cooking program.

【DIFFERENT COOKING OPTIONS】At least 8 cooking options! Different functions including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, seafood, pizza , desserts. Enjoy delicious food according to our choices!

【EASY TO CLEAN】With removable stainless safe basket, nonstick coating fry pot, heat-resistant handle and detachable dishwasher, easy to cook and remove to clean.

【RECIPE FOR FOOD】Perfect healthy food for your family and friends. Comes with a delicious & easy recipe for every meals, helps you to prepare the fried food, snacks, grilled and baked foods!