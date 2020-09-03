Air Fryer With 7 Preset Modes and Detachable Basket, 5.3L Large Capacity, Oilless Fryer With 140°F-392°F Controllable Temperature



Price: $189.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 07:47:10 UTC – Details)





Healthy Diet: This air fryer lets you cook your favorite foods with little to no oil. Thanks to rapid air technology there is no need to add oil to prepare fried foods. This technique uses the hot air circulating within to make healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.

Easy to Use: Comes with presets to make cooking easier. There are a total of 7 presets featuring, Make cooking easier and healthy.

Temperature Controllable: You can set temperature from 140℉ to 392℉ and cook from 1-30 minutes. This option is perfect for those who tend to cook their own recipes or from recipes found online.

Shipping method: We will ship from the United States, which will greatly reduce the logistics and transportation time, allowing you to receive your parcel in a shorter time.

We Promise: When you have any questions about the product, we promise to reply to the email within 24 hours and help you solve the problem.