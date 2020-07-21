Air Fryer, Willsence Healthier Preheat Function Large Hot XL Air Fryers, Fast Cook Oven, Digital Oilless Cooker,Touch Screen, 8 Presets, Cookbook, Dishwasher Safe, Nonstick Basket, BPA Free



Price: $55.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 13:35:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Enjoy your favorite food without extra calories

The air fryer has a particular design that allows full 360 ° circulation of the air around the food being cooked through convection.

8 Intelligent Presets

8 in 1 function include presets preheat, frozen fries, steak, drumsticks, shrimp, meat, fish and cup cakes function, with professional easy-to-follow recipes.

Preheating function

Preheating function saves cooking time, reduces water loss, cooking fast and makes a crunchy taste.

Reinforced fan

A mechanical fan allows the air to circulate quickly around the food, ensuring uniform cooking and creating a crispy layer.

Cool handle

An air fryer that can also be used by children. You can remove the pan at any time and check the progress of cooking the food.

LED display

Easy to use and clean , starts up with just one touch, with it you can check the temperature or cooking time at any time.

Intelligent temperature control

Temperature is settable from 60 to 205°C that allows programming up to 60 minutes.

Automatic switch-off once the cooking time has been reached.

Quickly clean

The frying basket is covered with a non-stick layer that can be washed in the dishwasher. It has compact dimensions and takes up little space in the kitchen.

【Preheat Function Design makes crispy & save time】: Preheat Function can get the job done easier and can offer the perfect level of crisp on most occasions. The air fryer will notify you once it’s ready for you to insert the food. The preheat option is great for foods like chicken tenders, fries, or frozen appetizers. You only have to wait for 3-5 minutes to help ensure the food crisps up perfectly. Promoting energy conservation. it also cooks food up to 30% faster than an oven.

【Oil free & Healthy life】:Compared with conventional oven, Air fry with up to 85% less fat than traditional frying methods and make food that contributes less to high blood pressure and heart disease.The combination of low fan speed and low temperature create your healthy life.Now enjoy guilt free food.

【8 Intelligent Presets & No smoke surround】: 8 in 1 function include presets preheat, frozen fries, steak, drumsticks, shrimp, meat, fish and cup cakes function, with professional easy-to-follow recipes. for cooking a variety of dishes; 360° heat circulation technology fry all of your favorite foods without fat or oil-Touch away from flavorful perfection (No oil smell, no splatter, no mess)-But that doesn’t affect the crispness at all.

【Big enough & Convenient enough】Compared with conventional oven-3.7- Quart Round Nonstick Basket can fit a whole chicken, while small round basket can’t. Buy this size, serves your family with at least 3-5 people. We are the expert of your daily life and party. No need to worry about the tediousness of repeatedly frying food at family dinners, and no longer be bothered by repeated frying.

【Enough inventory & lightning delivery】After you deliver an order, we will process the order as soon as possible and deliver the goods within 3 days, hoping that the product can be sent to your hand at the expected time and reduce the waiting time. Willsence approved with 2 years warranty , 30 days full refund, 24 hours customer service. Order now, products give professional recipes! You can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back!