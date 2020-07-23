Air Fryer: The Complete Air Fryer CookBook. 3 books in 1: Air Fryer CookBook For Beginners, Keto Air Fryer CookBook, Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven Cookbook. … Hundreds of Amazingly Easy Recipes included



This Complete Air Fryer Cookbook goes way beyond frying and Fried Foods.

Air Fryer by Amy Vogel Fung features the best variety of well-thought-out and well-tested recipes and methods you should expect including Ketogenic diet plan, Keto and Vegan Recipes, 28 Days meal plan, Meal Prep and now, with the Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven, you have even more options available to you, allowing you to create some truly healthy and delicious dishes.

This book changes the way you will approach weight loss and provides you with everything you’ll need to succeed.



This must-have Complete Air Fryer Cookbook includes 3 Manuscripts in 1 Book :

Air Fryer CookBook for Beginners

Keto Air Fryer CookBook

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven CookBook

With plenty of Cooking Tips and Amazingly Easy & Quick Recipes, You will discover :

What is an Air Fryer and how it works

What an Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven is and how it works

The advantages and benefits

The ketogenic diet and How to get your body into ketosis

Recipe ideas for any day of the week, including Keto and Vegan.

Breakfast and Brunch recipes

Tasty seafood, poultry, meat and veggie options

Recipes for lamb, pork, fish, and seafood

Delicious snacks and desserts

Cooking tips

A 28-day meal plan

And so much more…

By adding this book to your collection, you will soon be surprised how simple it is to prepare and serve delicious meals to your family; they will taste delicious, and they will improve your general health.





